Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Out next two games

In addition to Tuesday's matchup with Columbus, Nielsen (undisclosed) has also been ruled out versus the Devils on Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Nielsen's absence will stretch an already thin forward complement that is without Andreas Athanasiou (undisclosed). Without more details regarding Nielsen's injury, it's hard to determine whether he will be available versus Edmonton on Saturday, so fantasy owners will have to take a wait and see approach for the time being.