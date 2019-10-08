The Red Wings shifted Nielsen (undisclosed) to their injured reserve list Monday.

Nielsen was forced to leave Sunday's game against Dallas due to an undisclosed injury, and as evidenced by this news, the injury will force him to miss more time. Consider Nielsen out for at least the next three games for the Wings, and recent call ups Ryan Kuffner and Evgeny Svechnikov are likely to fill the void in the lineup.

