Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Pockets teams only two goals in loss

Nielsen scored a pair of special teams goals -- one on the power play and the other while shorthanded -- in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

The 33-year-old broke a five-game scoring drought with his two-goal performance. Nielsen is up to four goals on the season but has yet to record an assist. Playing in a bottom-six role, the Denmark native still isn't much of a fantasy asset.

