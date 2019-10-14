Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Practicing Monday
Nielsen (undisclosed) was present at practice Monday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Nielsen has missed the last three games after being placed on injured reserve last week. The 35-year-old center didn't score in the team's first two games. It's unclear when Nielsen will return to the lineup but he'll need to be officially activated first.
