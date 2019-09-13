Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Puts concussion issue behind him
Nielsen (concussion) is healthy entering training camp, per Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site.
The Red Wings were left with no choice but to shut down Nielsen with three games remaining in the 2018-19 season. He's notched at least 10 goals and 17 assists for six consecutive campaigns, but the Dane's annual shot totals have fallen precipitously. Given that there's so much depth at the forward position across the league, he'll probably go undrafted in some of the shallower leagues.
