Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Rare multi-point effort
Nielsen scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
The veteran center's last multi-point performance came in early December, when he notched a hat trick against Tampa Bay. Nielsen now has eight goals and 28 points through 46 games, putting him on pace for another respectable campaign with 45-50 points.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Sneaks in helper•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Scoring pace picking up•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Explodes with surprising hat trick•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Salvgaing fantasy value via helpers•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Delivering plenty of helpers•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: More shootout magic•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...