Nielsen (lower body) will suit up for Saturday's game versus the Predators.

The veteran center is expected to center the third line flanked by Faltteri Filppula and Adam Erne, and he'll also work on the second power-play unit. He'll have a tough task right out of the gate since the Predators ranked third in the league last year with 2.59 goals allowed per game.

