Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Ready to rock
The Red Wings activated Nielsen (undisclosed) off injured reserve Tuesday.
Nielsen has missed Detroit's last three games due to an undisclosed issue, but he was able to practice Monday, which was the first sign that he might be an option for Tuesday's clash with Vancouver. The 35-year-old vet is expected to center Valtteri Filppula and Adam Erne on the Red Wings' third line again the Canucks.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Practicing Monday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Placed on IR•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Ready for season opener•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Status gloomy for preseason finale•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Unfit to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.