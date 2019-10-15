The Red Wings activated Nielsen (undisclosed) off injured reserve Tuesday.

Nielsen has missed Detroit's last three games due to an undisclosed issue, but he was able to practice Monday, which was the first sign that he might be an option for Tuesday's clash with Vancouver. The 35-year-old vet is expected to center Valtteri Filppula and Adam Erne on the Red Wings' third line again the Canucks.

