Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Ruled out Friday
Nielsen (concussion) won't be iced against the Devils on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
By sitting out Friday, Nielsen will only have four more games to potentially draw into by the time the regular season comes to a close. He's currently at 10 goals and 25 assists to complement eight power-play points (assists) through 72 contests.
