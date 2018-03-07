Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Ruled out next two games
Nielsen (upper body) will be reevaluated Monday, ruling him out for the Wings' next two contests, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Nielsen recorded his first goal in 11 games in Tuesday's clash with the Bruins, before receiving an illegal check to the head from David Backes -- who is serving a three-game suspension. David Booth figures to slot into the lineup in Nielsen's absence with a call-up from AHL Grand Rapids likely to provide emergency depth.
