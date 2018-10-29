Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Ruled out Tuesday
Nielsen will miss Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets due to an undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Nielsen is still looking for his first goal of the season, yet has managed six helpers, 15 shots and five blocks in his 11 appearances. With the center sidelined, the Red Wings will likely need to call up a player from AHL Grand Rapids. Griffins' leading scorer Matt Puempel or highly-touted prospect Filip Zadina could both be options.
