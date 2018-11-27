Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Salvgaing fantasy value via helpers
Nielsen garnered two assists -- including a power-play apple -- in a 7-5 home loss to the Blue Jackets on Monday.
Nielsen only had one shot in the barnburner, as he continues to defer to his teammates to an alarming degree. The Dane has yet to score outside of the shootout this year, and Nielsen's saving grace is that he does have 14 helpers through 20 games. However, you'd think he would be more apt to shoot given that he's a top-six skater with a man-advantage role.
