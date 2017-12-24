Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Scores lone goal Saturday

Nielsen found twine in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Saturday.

The second-year Red Wing's 14 points leave him behind the pace of last season's 41, but he's managed to get on the scoresheet twice in the last three games. Nielsen's minus-6 rating, modest 60 shots on goal and minimal defensive contributions (15 hits, 20 blocks) leave him well off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.

