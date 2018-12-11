Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Scoring pace picking up
Nielsen lit the lamp in Monday's 3-1 home win over the Kings.
Jonathan Quick denied Nielsen from close range, but the savvy pivot corraled his own rebound and made good on the second-chance attempt. It's been an odd season for Nielsen, as he produced 14 assists without scoring through the first two months of the season, but now has five goals without a single helper through six December contests.
