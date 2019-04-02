Nielsen (concussion) will miss the final three games of the 2018-19 campaign, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Detroit's premier utility forward finishes with 10 goals and 25 assists -- including eight power-play assists and a shorthanded helper -- over 72 games. Nielsen has three years remaining on a $5.25 AAV contract with the Red Wings, and the deal also includes a modified 10-team no-trade clause, so he's not likely to be moved during the 2019 NHL Draft or the summer free-agency signing period. Still, the honus will be on Nielsen to serve as a key mentor for Detroit's fresh crop of prospects.