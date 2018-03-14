Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Set for Thursday return
Nielsen (upper body) will return Thursday against the Kings, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Detroit won't be making it to the postseason, but the team is mired in a seven-game losing streak, so the hope for fans of the Winged Wheel is that Nielsen breathes some life into this disenchanted Original Six club. Nielsen's added 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) through 66 games this season, and while that isn't all that impressive in the grand scheme of things, he does have three game-winning goals as well as a pair shorthanded this campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Hoping to return during road stint•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Ruled out next two games•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Awaiting further medical examination•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Endures upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Gathers two helpers in thrilling win•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Two points in miserable campaign•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...