Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Set for Thursday return

Nielsen (upper body) will return Thursday against the Kings, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit won't be making it to the postseason, but the team is mired in a seven-game losing streak, so the hope for fans of the Winged Wheel is that Nielsen breathes some life into this disenchanted Original Six club. Nielsen's added 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) through 66 games this season, and while that isn't all that impressive in the grand scheme of things, he does have three game-winning goals as well as a pair shorthanded this campaign.