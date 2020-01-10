Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Set to play Friday
Nielsen (illness) is expected to suit up against Ottawa on Friday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Nielsen appears to have shaken off his illness and will be back in action versus the Senators. The center broke out of a five-game goal drought with his two-goal performance against Montreal on Tuesday. With just six points in 39 contests this year, the 35-year-old will be hard pressed to reach the 30-point mark for a third consecutive year, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Iffy against Ottawa•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Key in come-from-behind win•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Snaps scoring skid•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Back to health, but quiet night•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Sick on Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.