Nielsen appears to have shaken off his illness and will be back in action versus the Senators. The center broke out of a five-game goal drought with his two-goal performance against Montreal on Tuesday. With just six points in 39 contests this year, the 35-year-old will be hard pressed to reach the 30-point mark for a third consecutive year, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.