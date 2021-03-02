site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-frans-nielsen-shifts-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Shifts to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 2, 2021
at
2:16 pm ET 1 min read
Nielsen was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday.
This move signals that Nielsen will watch Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets from the press box. The 36-year-old was subject to waivers earlier this year. He's recorded five points and 20 hits through 21 games.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/23/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
01/20/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read