Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Shootout expert strikes again
Nielsen provided the lone shootout goal in Saturday's 2-1 road win over the Senators.
He has been a bit of a liability for his fantasy owners -- the Dane's added four empty shots with a minus-1 rating -- but Nielsen's shootout heroics enabled the Wings to remain undefeated through the season's first two games. According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, the utility center has officially become the NHL's all-time leader in shootout tallies at 20.
