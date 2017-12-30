Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Shootout hero strikes again
Nielsen provided the game-winning goal in the shootout Friday, helping the Red Wings snag a big home win over the Rangers.
The Dane is the NHL's all-time leader in shootout goals at 47. His snappy release in the final bonus round fooled Henrik Lundqvist to the sheer delight of fans at Little Caesar's Arena. Unfortunately, Nielsen is hardly doing any damage when it counts for fantasy owners, as evidenced by his output of 14 points (nine goals, five assists) through 36 games -- after all, you don't need to be in that shallow of a league to find free-agent options that can match that level of production.
