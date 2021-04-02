site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Shuffles to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nielsen was reassigned to Detroit's taxi squad Friday.
Look for Nielsen to return to the active roster ahead of Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
