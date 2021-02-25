Nielsen was designated for the taxi squad Thursday.
Nielsen isn't expected to play in Thursday's game versus the Predators. The 36-year-old has posted three points and 16 hits through 19 games. Sam Gagner is expected to draw into the lineup in Nielsen's place.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Lands on waivers•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Gathers helper•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Notches assist•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Earns helper in rare victory•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Officially designated for IR•