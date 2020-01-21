Nielsen (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Wild.

Nielssen was forced out of Monday's loss to the Avalanche, and he'll stay on the shelf for the final game heading into the All-Star break. Mike Green (upper body) will be sitting out as well, so the Red Wings only have 18 healthy skaters and may need to recall a player from AHL Grand Rapids. For now, it looks like Christoffer Ehn will slot into the bottom six in Nielsen's place.