Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Slotting in Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nielsen was promoted to the active roster for Saturday's game versus the Lightning.
Nielsen will skate on the third line with Vladislav Namestnikov and Valtteri Filppula on Saturday. The 36-year-old has collected five points and 18 shots through 23 games.
