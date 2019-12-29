Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Snaps scoring skid
Nielsen delivered a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
Nielsen broke a scoreless drought that dated back to March of last season. He's averaging only 13:50 in ice time, which stands as his lowest output in 12 years. Needless to say, he's an easy one to overlook in most fantasy leagues.
