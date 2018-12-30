Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Sneaks in helper
Nielsen stacked a power-play assist against a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Stars.
While it was nice to see Nielsen factor into his team's only goal, there's been a disturbing trend with his overall possession metrics. His 44.9 Corsi For percentage is a career low, with the rate dipping for four straight years starting with his final campaign as an Islander in 2015-16. There's still value with a forward averaging 0.64 points per game, but he's hardly the fantasy asset he once was riding shotgun with John Tavares.
