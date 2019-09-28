Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Status gloomy for preseason finale
Nielsen (lower body) is doubtful for Saturday's preseason finale against the Maple Leafs, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Don't expect the Red Wings to rush Nielsen back before he's ready. Assuming he sits out against the Buds, he'll have a solid week to get healthy for the season road opener against the Predators.
