Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Status to be determined in pregame
Nielsen (undisclosed) missed morning skate Thursday due to "precautionary reasons," but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is still calling Nielsen a game-time decision for the evening's road contest against the Senators.
Losing Nielsen for any amount of time could jeopardize Detroit's two-game winning streak, as the Dane is a guru on special teams and lethal on the shootout. Still, his four points -- all goals -- through 13 games this season aren't doing much for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Comes up empty in shootout•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Pockets team's only two goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Shootout expert strikes again•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Catches fire in debut of new rink•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Exempt from Vegas club•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Finishing up strong•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...