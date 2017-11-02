Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Status to be determined in pregame

Nielsen (undisclosed) missed morning skate Thursday due to "precautionary reasons," but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is still calling Nielsen a game-time decision for the evening's road contest against the Senators.

Losing Nielsen for any amount of time could jeopardize Detroit's two-game winning streak, as the Dane is a guru on special teams and lethal on the shootout. Still, his four points -- all goals -- through 13 games this season aren't doing much for fantasy owners.