Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Stripped of power-play role for now
Nielsen will be taken off the No. 2 power-play unit in favor of prospect Filip Zadina for Sunday's game against the Sharks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Wings plan to plug Zadina -- the sixth overall draft pick from 2018 -- into a favorable role right out of the gate. But rest assured that Nielsen will still be counted on for around 17 minutes of ice time with a heavy emphasis on the penalty kill. Nielsen has nine goals, 22 assists and a minus-3 rating through 57 games, needing only two more points to match last season's output.
