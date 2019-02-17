Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Suiting up Sunday
Nielsen (illness) will rejoin the lineup Sunday against Philadelphia.
Nielsen was held out Saturday due to his ailment. The 34-year-old has nine goals and 30 points this season and should jump back into his usual top-six role.
