Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Two points in miserable campaign

Nielsen set up both Detroit goals in a 3-2 loss to Florida on Saturday.

Nielsen's fantasy value hit a wall this season -- he has just 19 points in 51 games after averaging almost 50 points in each of the last four seasons. Nielsen does have four points (one goal, three assists) in his last five games, but we're not convinced it's anything more than luck, especially at 33. At his age, the drop off can be quick and harsh.