Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Unfit to play Wednesday
Nielsen (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's preseason tilt against the Penguins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings seem to be taking all the necessary precautions with Nielsen. He's far too important to the club to risk a preseason injury. Thursday's home game against the Blues will serve as his next opportunity to play.
