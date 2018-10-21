Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Unselfish to a fault?
Nielsen unleashed two power-play assists to the detriment of the Panthers in Saturday's 4-3 road win.
Nielsen lent a helping on hand on a pair of man-advantage goals that came 18 seconds apart in the second period. He doubled his progressive point total in this victory, but it's rather troubling that Nielsen is hardly getting any shots off. The Danish pivot only has 12 shots in eight games to leave a massive dent in his fantasy profile.
