Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Will play in World Championship

Nielsen will represent his native Denmark at the 2018 World Championship, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Denmark will be the host country for the international tournament, so Nielsen should get a lot of exposure when the competition opens in May. The special teams specialist has four years left on his contract with the Red Wings with an average annual value of $5.25 million and a modified no-tradue claused included as well.

