Nielsen (undisclosed) is not in Monday's lineup against Dallas.
It's unclear what Nielsen is dealing with after he left Saturday's game against Chicago with an injury. He has six points while averaging just 12:08 of ice time through 29 games this season. The 36-year-old will be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Stars.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Injured in Saturday's game•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Bounces to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Shuffles to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Back to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Gets promotion•