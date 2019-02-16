Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Won't play Saturday
Nielsen (illness) won't suit up against the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday, but Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill thinks the forward will be ready for Sunday's home clash with that same team.
Nielsen secured the game-winning goal against the Senators on Thursday, counting as his second tally of 2019. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like his malady is too severe. He remains an important utility player for the Red Wings, but the Wings are expecting Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) to take his place Saturday.
