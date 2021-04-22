Nielsen (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Nielsen's only picked up six points through 29 games this campaign, so this news shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups. The veteran forward still has one season remaining on his six-year, $31.5 million contract. It's safe to assume Nielsen won't be a useful fantasy option in 2021-22.
