Red Wings' Givani Smith: Activated, reassigned to AHL
Smith (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and sent to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
Smith, a rookie winger known for his toughness and grit, missed three top-level games while tending to his mystery injury. With Darren Helm (lower body) inching closer to a return and the Wings not playing again until Saturday, Smith will bide his time in the minors. He has a ways to go before captivating the masses from a fantasy hockey perspective.
