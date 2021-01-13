Smith was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The gritty winger made his NHL debut with the Red Wings last season, and he managed a pair of goals to complement an assist and 42 hits between 21 games. Even if Smith doesn't get a quick recall to the parent club, his taxi-squad status bodes well for his development, as he'll still have a chance to practice and travel with the more established players.
