Smith was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday.
Smith has bounced back and forth between the taxi squad for most of the season. He's registered one assist in three outings, but didn't play Saturday versus the Panthers. If Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) can't play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Smith will likely rejoin the active roster before puck drop.
More News
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Rises to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Sets up team's lone goal•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Ascends from taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Promoted from taxi squad•