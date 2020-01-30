Red Wings' Givani Smith: Boosted back to NHL roster
The Red Wings recalled Smith from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Smith was among the players sent down to the team's AHL affiliate during the All-Star break, so it shouldn't come as a shock that the 21-year-old rookie is back in the fold for Detroit. Smith has collected just three points (two goals, one assist) over 15 NHL contests this season, though Smith's inclusion on the power play still gives him some fantasy upside on a nightly basis.
