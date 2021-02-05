Smith was promoted to Detroit's active roster Friday.
At this point it isn't clear if Smith will be in the lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay. The 22-year-old winger has picked up two helpers while averaging 9:26 of ice time through four contests this campaign.
