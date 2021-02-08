Smith was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday.
Coming off his Gordie Howe hat trick, Smith was dropped back down to the taxi squad Monday. It won't affect his availability for Tuesday's matchup with the Panthers as the winger is a lock to be elevated back to the active roster prior to puck drop.
