Red Wings' Givani Smith: Dishes two helpers in win
Smith tallied two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Smith is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, and he's NHL ready. He plays a power forward's game and is incredibly intense. And he's fast for a big man. Smith gets under the opposition's skin, but needs to find a way to not cross the line by not taking too many penalties. A bottom-six checking role is probably in Smith's future.
