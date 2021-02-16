Smith was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Smith has registered four points, 11 PIM and 15 hits over eight games with the Red Wings this season. The 22-year-old has floated in and out of the lineup, so his development will be best served with consistent top-six minutes in the minors.
