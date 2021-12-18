Smith was placed in COVID-19 protocols Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Smith has surfaced on non-roster IR, per the NHL's official media site. Fantasy managers won't be shaken up about this news considering Smith is a bottom-six grinder who has only four points in 24 games this season, but the Wings could be hurting a bit in the physicality department without him. Look for Riley Barber to occupy the left wing in Smith's absence.