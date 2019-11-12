Red Wings' Givani Smith: Gets vote of confidence
Smith will be the one to replace Justin Abdelkader (undisclosed) -- who is expected to miss three weeks -- on the fourth line, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Smith is expected to line up on the opposite side of Darren Helm, and he'll be centered by penalty-killing specialist Christoffer Ehn, starting with Tuesday's road clash with the Ducks. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill seems confident in the arrangement. "He (Smith) fits in that fourth line well," Blashill said. "The (Dylan) Larkin line and that line have been two of our better lines throughout the season at different times, so he can add to that abrasiveness, physicality, forechecking, net presence, things that are important to us."
