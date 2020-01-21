Smith potted a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Smith's tally cut the deficit to 5-3 late in the third period, but the Red Wings were unable to build upon the late momentum. The 21-year-old has three points, 19 shots on goal and 31 hits in 14 games this season. He sees a little power-play time as well -- averaging 1:45 per game on the man advantage -- but his even strength minutes come in the bottom six, which limits his overall effectiveness on offense.