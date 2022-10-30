Smith had three shots during a 2-1 win over the Wild on Saturday.

Smith, who skated in 83 games for the Red Wings the past three seasons, displayed his physicality Saturday by delivering three hits during 9:18 of ice time. The gritty 24-year-old forward earned his latest promotion from Grand Rapids of the AHL because Oskar Sundqvist (upper body) and Michael Rasmussen (suspension) did not dress. Smith opened Saturday as the center of the third line with rookie Elmer Soderblom and Adam Erne and could remain with the Red Wings until Rasmussen returns from his two-game penalty.