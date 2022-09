Smith (undisclosed) was on the ice for the first day of Red Wings training camp Thursday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Smith missed 19 games at the end of last season. The 24-year-old is once again on the roster fringe for the Red Wings, so he'll need to impress in camp or else end up with AHL Grand Rapids. He put up seven points, 108 PIM and 86 hits in 46 contests last year.